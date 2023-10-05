The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
The 36-year-old Nagelsmann also recalled veteran defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, Leipzig defender David Raum and Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Those players were all omitted from Flick’s latest squad lists.
“We’re a new coaching team and want to see as many players as possible around the national team,” Nagelsmann said in a statement. “Our goal is to get used to each other as quickly as possible in the short time we have and to try and implement what we want in the few training sessions. headtopics.com
Nagelsmann was hired as Flick’s replacement on Sept. 22, nearly two weeks after Flick became the first Germany coach ever fired from the position after a 4-1 loss to Japan stretched the team’s losing run to three games and its winless run to five. Interim coach Rudi Völler led Germany to a morale-boosting 2-1 win over France in the next game.
The 34-year-old Hummels was never called up by Flick, who took over from Joachim Löw after Germany was knocked out of the Euro 2020 tournament in 2021. But Hummels has taken on a starring role at Borussia Dortmund in recent months, outshining Germany teammates Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck. headtopics.com
Franklin County woman narrowly escapes scamThe United States Postal Service has put out a warning about these scams.