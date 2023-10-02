Germany's Birkenstock targets $9.2 billion valuation in New York IPO

About 32.26 million shares, priced between $44 and $49 apiece, would be sold in the IPO by the company and its selling stockholders to raise $1.58 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Birkenstock is moving ahead with its flotation even after mixed performances by a trio of newly-listed firms in September cast a shadow over renewed investor appetite for new listings.
Birkenstock is moving ahead with its flotation even after mixed performances by a trio of newly-listed firms in September cast a shadow over renewed investor appetite for new listings.
Birkenstock's trademark typically has been comfort rather than fashion. On its website, the company says all elements of its design - the buckles, the straps, the sole and the footbed - have a "functional purpose".
But it has also found favor among fashion aficionados, reportedly more so in recent weeks after one of its brands was featured in the blockbuster hit "Barbie" where Margot Robbie was seen donning a pair of pink Birkenstock. headtopics.com
The company, which traces its roots back to 1774, is a sixth-generation family-owned business.
The company, which traces its roots back to 1774, is a sixth-generation family-owned business. Most of its products are manufactured in facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Saxony in Germany.
