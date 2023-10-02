Germany's Birkenstock targets $9.2 billion valuation in New York IPO

About 32.26 million shares, priced between $44 and $49 apiece, would be sold in the IPO by the company and its selling stockholders to raise $1.58 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Birkenstock is moving ahead with its flotation even after mixed performances by a trio of newly-listed firms in September cast a shadow over renewed investor appetite for new listings.

Birkenstock is moving ahead with its flotation even after mixed performances by a trio of newly-listed firms in September cast a shadow over renewed investor appetite for new listings., allowing it to review IPO filings by companies looking to take advantage of the long-awaited reopening of the IPO window.

Birkenstock's trademark typically has been comfort rather than fashion. On its website, the company says all elements of its design - the buckles, the straps, the sole and the footbed - have a "functional purpose".

But it has also found favor among fashion aficionados, reportedly more so in recent weeks after one of its brands was featured in the blockbuster hit "Barbie" where Margot Robbie was seen donning a pair of pink Birkenstock. headtopics.com

The company, which traces its roots back to 1774, is a sixth-generation family-owned business.

Read more:

Reuters »

Germany's Birkenstock aims to raise up to $1.58 billion in U.S. IPOBirkenstock, the German premium footwear brand, said on Monday it was seeking to raise up to $1.58 billion in its initial public offering in New York.

New York City, New Jersey brought to a standstill by flash floodingA coastal storm unleashed more than 8 inches of rain in parts of New York City, stranding vehicles, closing roads and causing travel delays as record amounts of rain fell.

New York City's heavy rain is 'new normal' due to climate change, governor saysTorrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall that brought flash flooding to New York City on Friday was an impact of climate change and likely reflects a 'new normal,' New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Saturday.

New York Got Game: Previewing a new show all about basketball in the Big AppleAll Hoops, all Big Apple! New York Got Game is a brand new show from Dexter Henry featuring all things basketball in the big city from Rucker Park to Madison Square Garden. Catch new episodes every…

Today’s Top News: Trump’s Fraud Trial Begins, and MoreExclusively from New York Times Audio, our new app.

Officials of suburban NY county fume at Eric Adams after 31 migrants discovered in three bedroom houseThe leaders of a suburban New York county sounded off on President Biden's border policies after 31 migrants were found crammed into a three bedroom home in New City, New York.

About 32.26 million shares, priced between $44 and $49 apiece, would be sold in the IPO by the company and its selling stockholders to raise $1.58 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Birkenstock is moving ahead with its flotation even after mixed performances by a trio of newly-listed firms in September cast a shadow over renewed investor appetite for new listings., allowing it to review IPO filings by companies looking to take advantage of the long-awaited reopening of the IPO window.

Birkenstock's trademark typically has been comfort rather than fashion. On its website, the company says all elements of its design - the buckles, the straps, the sole and the footbed - have a "functional purpose".

But it has also found favor among fashion aficionados, reportedly more so in recent weeks after one of its brands was featured in the blockbuster hit "Barbie" where Margot Robbie was seen donning a pair of pink Birkenstock.

The company, which traces its roots back to 1774, is a sixth-generation family-owned business. Most of its products are manufactured in facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Saxony in Germany.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for the IPO.China's Hollysys to consider $1.55 bln takeover bid, seek other offers

China's Hollysys Automation Technologies , which makes automation and control systems, said on Monday it had set up a committee to consider a $1.55 billion takeover offer from a consortium led by Recco Control Technology and Dazheng Group Investment Holdings and look at other offers.Hungary plans to sell 'non-strategic assets' to buy Budapest Airport

Hungary plans to sell non-strategic assets to partially finance its acquisition of Budapest airport, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference on Monday.Kenya's government has picked Citi and South Africa's Standard Group to advise it on how to handle a $2 billion Eurobond that is maturing in June 2024, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.