Germany's Birkenstock set for US listing after $1.5 bln IPO

A pair of shoes is pictured in a window of a Birkenstock footwear store in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photowas set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after the German luxury sandal maker notched a valuation of $9.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.

"It's clear there is some caution among investors about the path ahead for the brand, as the price set of $46 a share was at the middle, not top end of the initial range," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Although all of them had an upbeat first day as listed entities, their shares have given up gains since then, muddying the outlook for the IPO market. "Arguably, this should position Birkenstock more favorably in an environment where real interest rates are high and still rising. The stock, however, will be sensitive to expectations of top-line growth in coming months. headtopics.com

The brand gained widespread attention after Australian actress Margot Robbie wore a pair of pink Birkenstocks in the final scene of the hit movie, "Barbie", which was released this summer. Despite all its pop-culture allure, some industry experts say that the stock may not be on retail investors' radar at least in the near term.

"Since investors have been burned by many of the IPOs and SPACs from the last few years, there is a common theme of waiting until the dust settles," Tranfo added. Permian Basin dealmaking has got a major boost with Exxon Mobil set to buy rival Pioneer Natural Resources for nearly $60 billion, which will make it the biggest producer in the largest U.S. oilfield.Manya Saini reports on prominent publicly listed U.S. financial firms including Wall Street’s biggest banks, card companies, asset managers and fintechs. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

LVMH loves Birkenstock as IPO kicks offLVMH has provided backing for Birkenstock through a private equity firm. The popular sandal maker will make its New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday morning at $46 per share.

Birkenstock Prices IPO at $46 A ShareGerman shoemaker provides first big test of new-issue market since a trio of marquee offerings last month

Birkenstock prices IPO at $46 a share: reportsBill Peters is a Los Angeles-based MarketWatch reporter who covers earnings.

Birkenstock expects to prices IPO at $46 per share, toward midpoint of stated rangeGerman shoemaker Birkenstock is expected to price its IPO at $46 per share on Tuesday.

Birkenstock expects to prices IPO at $46 per share, toward midpoint of stated rangeGerman shoemaker Birkenstock is expected to price its IPO at $46 per share on Tuesday.

Birkenstock expects to price IPO at $46 per share, toward midpoint of stated rangeGerman shoemaker Birkenstock is expected to price its IPO at $46 per share on Tuesday.