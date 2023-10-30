Germany annual CPI inflation declines to 3.8% in October vs. 4% expected

CPI Inflation in Germany continued to softenin October. EUR/USD climbed above 1.0600 with the immediate reaction. This reading came in below the market expectation of 4%. On a monthly basis, the CPI was unchanged.

The annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 3% in the same period, compared to 4.3% in September and the market forecast of 3.6%. Monthly HICP decreased 0.2%. Market reaction EUR/USD gained traction with the immediate reaction and was last seen rising 0.42% on the day at 1.0608.

Newly elected regional lawmaker for a far-right party arrested in Germany. Prosecutors say a lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany party who was recently elected to the state legislature in Bavaria has been arrested. Prosecutors in the city of Wuerzburg said that Daniel Halemba was arrested in a neighboring region of southern Germany on Monday.

