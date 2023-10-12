German travel sales above pre-pandemic levels despite fewer holidaymakers

The sales volume has already exceeded 2018-19 winter figures by 6%, according to evaluations by Travel Data + Analytics (TDA), DRV said.

Demand for holidays organised with tour operators in the upcoming winter is developing very promisingly, DRV added. "Nevertheless, there are a considerable number of people in this country who can no longer or do not want to afford an organised trip," DRV president Norbert Fiebig said.

About 20% fewer people have booked a holiday with a tour operator than in the winter before the pandemic, while holiday spending and prices have gone up by 27%, DRV said. "Politicians must combat inflation and provide relief. It's about people having more money in their pockets for consumption," Fiebig said, adding that vacations must remain affordable even for average earners. headtopics.com

Revenues this summer were also above pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the DRV, though the number of travellers who have booked a holiday with a tour operator is still lagging behind the pre-crisis level.Berlin will allow Israel to use two Heron drones the German air force has in use in the country, defence minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Need For Speed Unbound Volume 5 Launches ThursdayElectronic Arts revealed the latest update coming to Need For Speed Unbound, as the company will launch Volume 5 on October 12. The team have basically loaded up this entry with a ton of new content and a refreshed Speed Pass, as they have added 75 free ranks with retro kaleidoscopic cosmetics and customizations, as […]

Ron DeSantis to file for New Hampshire primary ThursdaySeveral other GOP presidential candidates will also be filing in the same timeframe in New Hampshire, the state that will hold the first Republican presidential primary next year.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce expected to play against Broncos on Thursday night after ankle injuryTravis Kelce is expected to be available when the Chiefs play the Broncos on Thursday night, despite hurting his ankle when he slipped on the turf in last weekend’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. The All-Pro tight end was listed as “did not practice” on the injury report Monday, which was an estimation of the work players would do had the Chiefs practiced. But he went through a walk-through Tuesday without any problems and coach Andy Reid was optimistic that he will be on the field for the AFC

Broncos-Chiefs to air on Denver7 Thursday – but you can still watch ‘Bachelor’A longtime professional doer of internet things, Landon has been the executive producer of the streaming properties at Denver7 since April of 2019, after several years in Dallas.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce expected to play against Broncos on Thursday night after ankle injuryBy DAVE SKRETTA (AP Sports Writer) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is expected to be available when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, despite hurting his…

Chiefs looking for 16th straight win over Broncos when they meet Thursday nightThe Chiefs will be seeking their 16th consecutive win over the Broncos when the longtime AFC West rivals meet Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ 27-24 win last New Year’s Day was preserved when the Kansas City defense stopped the Broncos on fourth down near midfield with 1:21 left in the game. Prior to the Chiefs’ current win streak, the Broncos had won seven in a row. The Broncos are coming off a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets, while the Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 last Sunday