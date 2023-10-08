German tattoo artist ID'd as woman paraded through streets by Hamas

Thousands of party-goers screamed in terror at the desert rave as the armed terrorists unleashed bloodshed early Saturday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed his country will take “mighty vengeance for this wicked day.” Israel has already launched devastating retaliatory strikes, killing more than 230 people in the Gaza Strip.

Beverly Hills increases security around Jewish institutions following Hamas attack on IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his country 'we are at war' in a televised address.

Jewish institutions on high alert, increase security in US following Hamas attacksThe Jewish Federations of North America said that Jewish institutions in the United States are increasing security measures following the attacks on Israel.

Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia discusses impact of Hamas attack in Israel, GazaThe Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said around 350,000 to 400,000 Jewish households are in the Philadelphia community.

‘A tough day’: Houston-area Jewish leaders condemn Hamas attacks in Israel, urge vigilance locallyThe recent attacks that rocked Israel are being felt here in Houston. As the tensions flare, local leaders of the Jewish community are urging their congregations to stay informed and vigilant.

Hamas attacks Israel: Jewish community ramps up security at Arizona synagoguesOn the heels of the Jewish community's high holy season, it's something not just felt in Israel, but for Jewish Americans right here in Arizona.

Local Jewish leaders lend help to Israel following Hamas bombingThese bombings were part of an unprecedented early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday.