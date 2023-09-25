German police raid premises across the country in connection with migrant smuggling

More than 350 German federal police have searched premises across the country in connection with the smuggling of migrants More than 350 German federal police searched premises across the country early Tuesday in connection with smuggling of migrants early on Tuesday.

The focus of the raids was on cities and towns in northern and western Germany but also in Bavaria in the south, German news agency dpa reported.

Read more:

sdut »

Honda's first production V8 sadly wasn't designed for a sports carThe first commercially-available Honda V8 is a 5.0-liter unit called BF350 and designed for 25-plus-foot boats. It develops 350 horsepower.

This Anglo-German metal monster makes short work of minefieldsJointly developed by FFG and Pearson Engineering over decades, the WiSENT 1 MCT is a real mine-eating metal monster.

German Business Sentiment Worsened for Fifth Straight Month in SeptemberBy Ed Frankl Business sentiment in Germany weakened even further in September, the fifth consecutive month of decline, with the economic outlook remaining...

German business sentiment worsens in SeptemberGerman business morale deteriorated in September, falling for the fifth month in a row, a survey showed on Monday.

German IFO Business Climate Index holds steady at 85.7 in September vs. 85.2 expectedThe headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 85.7 in September, matching the August print. This reading came in slightly better than the

BERLIN —

More than 350 German federal police searched premises across the country early Tuesday in connection with smuggling of migrants early on Tuesday.

The focus of the raids was on cities and towns in northern and western Germany but also in Bavaria in the south, German news agency dpa reported.

Police executed five arrest warrants, three in the northern town of Stade and two in the western town of Gladbeck. Inside the searched apartments and other buildings, police discovered many migrants without residence permits, dpa reported.The raids were ordered by federal police at Frankfurt airport on suspicion of gang and commercial smuggling of foreigners, German news agency dpa reported.