German Manufacturing Orders Rose Above Expectations in August

New orders at German factories rose more than expected in August, albeit far from fully recovering after plummeting orders in July, indicating a still-fragile environment in the country's manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing orders rose 3.9% on month in August, after diving 11.3% in the prior month, according to seasonally and calendar adjusted-data released Friday by the German statistics office Destatis. The reading was stronger than expectations of a 1.5% increase seen by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. factory orders rise in AugustOrders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 1.2% in August, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, after declining 2.1% the prior month.

