German-Israeli woman snatched by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel says

"I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Germany's Bild newspaper.Louk, 23, was one of scores of people taken by Hamas during a deadly assault on the Israeli military and civilian communities that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.The German government confirmed on Monday that a German national had died but did not offer specifics.

pressed into the Palestinian enclave with a ground assault that prompted more international calls for civilians to be protected.

United States Headlines Read more: Reuters »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu vows Israel will fight Hamas 'in air, land, and sea'Video shows airstrikes landing near Gaza-Israeli border on October 27th Read more ⮕

Israeli media, also traumatized by Hamas attack, become communicators of Israel's messageIsraeli media have espoused a dual role following Hamas’ devastating attack on southern Israeli communities and the war that it set off Read more ⮕

Israeli media, also traumatized by Hamas attack, become communicators of Israel's messageIsraeli media have espoused a dual role following Hamas’ devastating attack on southern Israeli communities and the war that it set off. Read more ⮕

Israeli media, also traumatized by Hamas attack, become communicators of Israel's messageIsraeli media have espoused a dual role following Hamas’ devastating attack on southern Israeli communities and the war that it set off. Beyond their traditional function as journalists, they are also in many cases acting as public advocators on behalf of the Israeli war effort. Read more ⮕

Israeli media, also traumatized by Hamas attack, become communicators of Israel's messageIsraeli media have espoused a dual role following Hamas’ devastating attack on southern Israeli communities and the war that it set off. Read more ⮕

Israeli Media, Also Traumatized by Hamas Attack, Become Communicators of Israel's MessageWhen 85-year-old Israeli woman Yocheved Lifshitz was released from Hamas captivity last week, she was warmly welcomed home. Then she began to speak.Addressing reporters from a wheelchair at a hospital, Lifshitz described a harrowing experience in Hamas captivity but also... Read more ⮕