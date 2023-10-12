Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presented a draft bill that she said would improve the possibility to deport migrants without a right to stay in a large number of cases and make it legally possible to expel criminals more quickly than before.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at an event of his SPD party late on Wednesday in Berlin that "far too many" migrants were currently coming to Germany. Under the bill, people in prison would no longer be given notice of their deportation, and detention times for people pending deportation would be extended to 28 days from 10. The deportation of people who have been sentenced to at least one year in prison would become much easier.

The migration draft law, which has already been discussed extensively with local authorities and German states, is due to be passed by the cabinet shortly, according to the statement.Other central and eastern EU countries have also put up border controls inside what is normally a zone of open travel. headtopics.com

Under the deal, countries such as Italy that receive many Mediterranean arrivals could speed up asylum procedures and ask for swift help from EU peers, including financial aid and relocations. While Poland and Hungary cannot block the new migration pact and their opposition was largely symbolic, their harsh criticism raises questions about how effectively the union can implement a deal.

German government forecasts that the country's economy will shrink by 0.4% this yearGermany's government says it expects the country’s economy to shrink by 0.4% this year. The German government joined a string of other forecasters on Wednesday in revising sharply downward its outlook for Europe’s biggest economy. The revised forecast contrasted with the 0.4% growth that the government predicted in late April. The Economy Ministry said that “the effects of the energy price crisis in combination with global economic weakness are weighing down the German economy more persistently

