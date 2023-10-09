German industrial output falls in August, spurring recession fears

Industrial production fell slightly more than expected in August by 0.2% compared to the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% decline.

However, she continued to expect high interest rates and falling demand to lead to a further contraction in German industrial output in the coming months. The statistics office revised July production data to a 0.6% decline month-on-month, compared with a provisional figure of a 0.8% drop.

A 2.4% drop in production in construction on the previous month, a 6.6% decline in energy production and a 2.3% fall in the manufacture of machinery and equipment hurt overall performance in August, the data showed. headtopics.com

Production in industry excluding energy and construction was up 0.5% in August compared to July, the data showed. "Thin order books despite last week's increase, and high inventories all indicate that German industrial production will continue moving sideways rather than gaining momentum anytime soon," ING's global head of macro Carsten Brzeski said.

The HCOB final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing stood at 39.6 in September, far below the 50 level separating growth from contraction.

