German Government Freezes Spending Pledges After Court Ruling

The German government has frozen major spending pledges focused on green initiatives and industry support after a court ruling on unused pandemic emergency funds blew a 60 billion euro hole in its finances. This decision has caused budget negotiations to be thrown into disarray within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner will face increased scrutiny over spending plans, just days before meeting his French counterpart for talks on enforcing fiscal discipline across the EU

The German government faces a 60 billion euro ($65 billion) hole in its finances after the country's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that a plan to spend unused emergency funds from the pandemic on climate initiatives was unconstitutional. The decision will complicate budget negotiations taking place this week within Chancellor Olaf Scholz 's three-way ruling coalition , whose popularity has slumped as Europe's biggest economy teeters close to another recession. Finance Minister Christian Lindner will meanwhile face increased scrutiny on how he plans to keep spending in check, just days before he is due meet his French counterpart for talks on enforcing fiscal discipline across European Union countries.

