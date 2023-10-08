German center-right opposition wins 2 state elections, with far right making gains

Germany's center-right opposition won two state elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, projections showed, and a far-right party that has been riding high in national polls celebrated gains.

Leading Social Democrats made clear that they still back Faeser as interior minister. Scholz's governing coalition has turned off voters with repeated public squabbling, notably on a plan to replace fossil-fuel heating systems with greener alternatives.

