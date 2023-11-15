She's mentioned in Jane Austen's Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley at Main Street Theater, the younger sister of Mr. Darcy gets her due. As does the Bennet sister Kitty.series delving farther into the immortal characters Austen created. Lindsay Erhardt who so memorably played Anne de Bourghi n the first segment, returns now as a completely different woman, Georgiana the retiring best friend of the far more outgoing Kitty.

Playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon have set their three plays in the same Darcy household on the same Christmas Day. Although this one moves into the day after, Boxing Day and in the second act we fast-forward six years. Describing her character in the third play, Erhardt says:"She’s pretty shy not necessarily because she’s afraid of people or doesn’t have a lot of self confidence, but she's a little bit more reserved partially I think due to growing up in the shadow of Fitzwilliam Darcy. He's this incredible, intimidating characte

