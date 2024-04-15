Georgian Lawmakers Clash in Parliament over Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Bill

Georgia n lawmakers came to blows in parliament on Monday as ruling party legislators looked set to advance a controversial bill on “ foreign agents ” that has been criticized by Western countries and sparked protests at home. Footage broadcast on Georgia n television showed Mamuka Mdinaradze, leader of the ruling Georgia n Dream party’s parliamentary faction and a driving force behind the bill, being punched in the face by opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili while speaking from the despatch box.

Georgian Dream says it wants the country to join the EU and NATO, even as it has deepened ties with Russia and faced accusations of authoritarianism at home. It says the bill is necessary to combat what it calls “pseudo-liberal values” imposed by foreigners, and to promote transparency. Georgia’s government said Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a meeting on Monday with the EU, British and US ambassadors at which they had discussed the bill.

