The expansion of medical cannabis sales into drug stores will put low THC oil within reach of many more patients, adding to the state's seven dispensaries that have “Pharmacists have been fielding questions from patients for years without ever having the ability to do anything about it,” said Gary Long, CEO for Botanical Sciences. “Finally, they have the ability not just to give people advice but provide them with the therapies they’ve been seeking. headtopics.com

“We’re going to have patients that need this health care in some remote parts of Georgia that probably would never have a dispensary near them,” said Jonathan Marquess, vice president for the Georgia Pharmacy Association and the owner of several pharmacies in the Atlanta area.

There are over 400 independent pharmacies in Georgia, and Marquess said he expects most of them will be interested in selling low THC oil. The product isn’t being sold by national drugstores like CVS and Walgreens. headtopics.com

Andrew Turnage, executive director for the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, said the pharmacy rule is "definitely big news."

