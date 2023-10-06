Georgia troopers will not be charged with fatal shooting of 'Cop City' activist

Philly DA refiles murder charges against cop who shot Eddie Irizarry hours after judge dismissed casean environmental activist at the site of a planned police and firefighter training center near Atlanta will not be charged, a prosecutor announced Friday, saying he found that their use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.

Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Christian was appointed to review the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s file on the shooting. Along with the statement announcing his decision, Christian released a 31-page report detailing his analysis. He declined to release the underlying evidence, however, outraging the family.

Brian Spears, an attorney for the family, called Christian’s report “a rubber stamp of the GBI’s version of events without any critical analysis.”Demonstrators march near Atlanta police during a protest over plans to build a new police training center, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Atlanta. headtopics.com

Protesters have also singled out the comment of a responding officer who, seemingly reacting to the radio traffic, had said, “You (expletive) your own officer up.” The activists have said on social media that it supports assertions some made from the beginning that the trooper wasNoah Gringi holds a sign at a news conference for Manuel Esteban Paez Terán in Decatur, Ga., on Feb. 6, 2023.

In the report released Friday, Christian named the state troopers who fired their guns at Paez Terán: Mark Lamb, Jonathan Salcedo, Bryland Myers, Ronaldo Kegel, Royce Zah and Jerry Parrish. He identified Parrish as the trooper who was shot and wounded by Paez Terán. headtopics.com

One of the troopers radioed to ask that a pepper ball launcher be brought in, and while waiting on that continued to tell Paez Terán to come out. As more troopers arrived, Paez Terán partially unzipped the tent and told the troopers he wouldn't come out and wanted them to leave before closing the tent again.

Prosecutors Decline Charges Over ‘Cop City’ Protester KillingManuel Esteban Paez Terán was shot 57 times by police while protesting the planned police training facility, but law enforcement’s account of the incident has been questioned