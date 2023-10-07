The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Georgia Tech got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after referees ruled Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled at the Yellow Jackets’ 26 — after the Hurricanes decided not to take a knee on that play to essentially run out the clock.

And Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned that mistake into a victory, after Leary got behind the Miami defense. The Hurricanes (4-1, 0-1) had a six-lateral try on the final play of the game, but got stopped near midfield.No. 16 Mississippi scores 10 points in fourth quarter to rally for 27-20 win over ArkansasTyler Van Dyke threw for 288 yards, but was intercepted three times for Miami. Xavier Restrepo caught 12 passes for 144 yards for the Hurricanes, who got a rushing score from Henry Parrish. headtopics.com

Haynes King and Jamal Haynes had third-quarter rushing touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s under-new-management defense — the team elevated Kevin Sherrer to defensive coordinator after a loss to Bowling Green last week — frustrated Miami for much of the night, then somehow got the takeaway it needed at the end.

Miami had scored all 16 quarters it had played in the first four games, and came into the night as one of three teams to score at least 38 points in every game this season. But it took until the final play of the half, a 30-yard field goal by Borregales, to get any scoring from either side. headtopics.com

Georgia Tech went up 17-10 early in the fourth after Jaylon King intercepted a pass from Van Dyke and rumbled 66 yards to the Miami 15. Only a full sprint from Van Dyke, who never gave up on the play, kept King from scoring. The Yellow Jackets managed only a field goal, and Miami kept within striking distance.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

No. 17 Miami’s rolling offense facing a Georgia Tech defense coming off coordinator shakeupMiami’s offense is rolling.

No. 17 Miami vs Georgia Tech: TV channel, kickoff time, live stream (10/7/23)Stream movies and TV live online.

No. 17 Miami's inexplicable clock management leads to stunning loss to Georgia TechGeorgia Tech scored with one second left to stun No. 17 Miami 24-20 on Saturday night after inexplicable clock management by the Hurricanes.

No. 17 Miami's inexplicable clock management leads to stunning loss to Georgia TechGeorgia Tech scored with one second left to stun No. 17 Miami 24-20 on Saturday night after inexplicable clock management by the Hurricanes.

Best Week 6 2023 college football uniforms - ESPNThe University of Miami will debut its 'Miami Nights' uniform in Week 6.

On this day in history, October 7, 1916, Georgia Tech football beats Cumberland 222-0The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, led by legendary coach John Heisman, routed Cumberland College 222-0 in the most lopsided game in college football history Oct. 7, 1916.