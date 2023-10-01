Georgia Tech's Key demotes Thacker as defensive coordinator following loss to Bowling Green

Keene throws 2 TD passes to Gill, No. 25 Fresno State beats Nevada 27-9 for 14th straight victory“Our performance on defense this season hasn’t met the standard that we expect at Georgia Tech,” Key said in the statement.“While the responsibility for that does not fall on any one individual – in fact, as the head coach, that responsibility begins with me – I do feel that a new voice and perspective from the coordinator role is necessary for us to improve.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 in Key’s first full season as coach. He was 4-4 as interim coach in 2022. Georgia Tech plays atSherrer joined Key’s staff as co-defensive coordinator this year after most recently serving as the New York Giants’ linebackers coach.

“Coach Sherrer is a veteran coach that has had great success in all aspects of coaching defense and at the highest levels of football,” Key said. “I’m confident in his ability to lead our defense and achieve the improvement that we expect and demand.”