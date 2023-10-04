Georgia state Senate to start its own inquiry of troubled Fulton County jail

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is seen April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A Georgia state Senate committee is expected to announce Thursday, Oct. 5, that it's starting its own investigation into the troubled jail, months after the U.S. Justice Department unveiled a similar inquiry.

Albers, who chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee, told The Associated Press on Wednesday he would appoint a subcommittee with hearings to begin in November. In recent months, Labat has campaigned to build a new jail, which could cost $1.7 billion or more. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has said he wants to seek other solutions, in part because such an expensive undertaking would probably require a tax increase on Fulton County's million-plus residents.

Fulton already pays to house some of its remaining 1,000 inmates outside the county, but Labat has sought proposals to ship some inmates to private prisons on Georgia's southern border or in Mississippi. headtopics.com

It's not clear what state-level remedies lawmakers could come up with. Albers noted lawmakers could increase the number of judges in the county, which could allow more detainees to come to trial and leave the jail.

However, the jail has long been over its capacity and most Georgia counties saw a backlog of cases pile up when courts were restricting proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

