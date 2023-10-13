Georgia recaptures escaped inmate, parents charged with helping son flee hospital

A prisoner who ran away from a southwest Georgia hospital has been recaptured, and his mother and stepfather were charged with helping him get away. Dougherty County sheriff's deputies said they caught Carlton Bradford Gillis, 37, on Thursday. He's accused of escaping from an Albany hospital after overpowering a guard on Saturday.

The officer found a green car with the driver alternating between his left and right turn signals, and then pulling onto the shoulder of Albany's freeway bypass as the officer came up behind the car. The officer said in a police report that Williams was the driver and Gillis was in the back seat.

