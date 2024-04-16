Georgia Public Universities to Increase Tuition and Fees in 2024-2025 Academic Year

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — Students will pay more to attend Georgia ’s public universities and colleges in the the 2024-2025 academic year , with officials saying schools face rising costs and must charge more to maintain a quality education .

The typical student will still be paying less than in 2022, though. After that year, regents eliminated a fee that was charged on top of tuition, lowering costs at almost all institutions. For students receiving lottery-funded HOPE Scholarships, the scholarship will pay for higher tuition. However, students and their families must themselves pay for mandatory fees. Although many Georgia students receive other types of financial aid, more than 35% now borrow to pay for college with some students borrowing more than $5,500 on average.

Officials said student fees weren’t generating enough money provide a financial cushion for projects they finance, such as student centers, recreation and athletic facilities and parking garages.

Georgia Public Universities Colleges Tuition Fees Academic Year Rising Costs Quality Education

