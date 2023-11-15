Georgia O'Keeffe: A Pioneering American Artist

Few major American artists have been as productive, for so long, in so many media, as Georgia O’Keeffe was during her extraordinary career. From her early, accomplished drawings which caught the eye of her future husband, Alfred Steiglitz, in 1916 through her firm studies of urban life and architecture in the 1920s and well into her gorgeous later works inspired by the natural beauty of New Mexico, O’Keeffe forged a unique, solitary path through the landscape of modern art.

Born during the year of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee (1887), the span of O’Keeffe’s life (she died in 1986, at 98, in New Mexico) seemingly encompassed not mere decades, but ages: the invention of the airplane, two world wars, the Cold War, the Space Race and the introduction of the personal compute

United States Headlines Read more: LIFE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAVEURMAG: The Rise of American Franchises in Latin American NightlifeExplore the popularity of American franchises in Latin American nightlife during the 90s and how tastes in the region have evolved since then.

Source: SAVEURMAG | Read more »

LADAİLYNEWS: Artist Takes on Monumental Stained-Glass Window Despite Lack of ExperienceGlass artist Tim Carey takes on the challenge of creating a massive stained-glass window despite having no prior experience in making one. The window, based on Carey's design, features a towering image of Jesus Christ surrounded by figures from the Bible and world culture. Carey's determination and trust in his instincts drive him to take on the reputation-making job.

Source: ladailynews | Read more »

LATİMES: All-Female Mexican Band Conexión Divina Nominated for Best New Artist at Latin GrammysThe all-female Mexican band Conexión Divina, formed by Sandra Calixto, is nominated for best new artist at the 24th Latin Grammys. Their debut album, 'Tres Mundos,' has gained recognition for its soul-stirring sierreño folk ballads. The band members recently opened for Becky G on her tour.

Source: latimes | Read more »

PAPERMAGAZİNE: The Artist's Love for the Color BlueAn artist from South Korea shares his love for the color blue and how it influences his work.

Source: papermagazine | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Blind Artist Justin Wadlington's Inspiring Journey to SuccessLearn about the incredible journey of Justin Wadlington, a blind artist who has created paintings for celebrities like Shaq and Kevin Hart. Discover how he overcame challenges and reignited his passion for art.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

NATURE: Artist and Illustrator Lucy Smith Assists Botanists in Identifying New SpeciesArtist and illustrator Lucy Smith collaborates with botanists to identify new species, providing them with detailed drawings and additional insights. Smith's work is featured in a podcast series about art and science, where she is joined by other artists with experience in science collaborations.

Source: Nature | Read more »