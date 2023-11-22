Georgia judge to consider revoking Trump co-defendant's bond in election subversion case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appeared in court to argue for the revocation of the bond of one of Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case. Willis presented the prosecution's case against Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump.





mynbc15 » / 🏆 262. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Georgia lawmakers launch investigation of troubled Fulton County Jail in AtlantaGeorgia lawmakers have launched an investigation into the troubled jail in Atlanta where former President Donald Trump surrendered in August

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Georgia lawmakers launch investigation of troubled Fulton County Jail in AtlantaGeorgia lawmakers have launched an investigation into the troubled jail in Atlanta where former President Donald Trump surrendered in August. A state Senate subcommittee tasked with studying the Fulton County jail system held its first hearing Thursday. The county's main jail opened in 1989 in a neighborhood west of downtown Atlanta.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Exclusive: Fulton County DA has discussed plea deals with at least 6 more Trump co-defendantsExclusive: Fulton County DA has discussed plea deals with at least 6 more Trump co-defendants

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Why Trump's Fulton County co-defendants keep taking plea agreementsKaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, and religious liberties. He previously wrote breaking news as a fellow for the Hill during the 2020 election cycle.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Trump’s Defense Imperiled as 5 More Co-Defendants Seek Fulton County Plea DealsA legal expert described the potential deals as a “significant win” for District Attorney Fani Willis.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Alabama Trump supporter indicted for allegedly threatening Fulton County D.A. and sheriffAn Alabama man has been indicted for allegedly making threats against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »