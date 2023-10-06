The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.MACON, Ga.

Investigators transferred the video to an external hard drive that was later physically damaged, which corrupted the video, Macon-Bibb County District Attorney Anita Howard said following the hearing,Georgia Power will pay $413 million to settle lawsuit over nuclear reactor cost overruns“It’s not a lack of caring, … it was just making sure that evidence is in one place,” Howard toldAssistant...

“Repeatedly, (Baskin’s) credibility has been undermined, and she’s come back and had to beg the pardon of the court,” The Telegraph reported Superior Court Judge Jeffery Monroe saying during the hearing. “‘Judge, there’s not any Ring camera video.’ Oops, there is video. ‘Judge, we don’t have Mr. Mullis’ phone.’ Oops, we do have his phone. And again and again. headtopics.com

Monroe also ordered the sheriff’s office to gather all digital evidence in Bibb County court cases and move it to one location. Howard said she wants to avoid similar situations in the future and has created a task force to review all murder cases that occurred in the county before the office’s Intake Investigative Unit was formed in 2022. The IIU reviews the “most serious violent felony crimes” before the cases are assigned to an assistant district attorney.

Georgia state Senate to start its own inquiry of troubled Fulton County jailA Georgia state Senate committee says it will start its own investigation of jail conditions in the state's most populous county. The Thursday announcement comes three months after the U.S. Justice Department launched its own inquiry of Fulton County jail conditions. Senate Public Safety Committee Chairman John Albers says he will appoint a subcommittee with hearings to begin in November. Fulton County's main jail has been plagued by overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and violence. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has campaigned to build a new jail, which could cost $1.7 billion or more. It's not clear what state-level remedies lawmakers could come up with.

