Georgia GOP Vice Chairman Found Guilty of Violating Election Laws

Brian Pritchard, first vice chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, was found to have violated the state's election laws, a judge from the Office of State Administrative Hearings ruled this week. Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs wrote in her Wednesday decision that Pritchard violated state election laws by voting while on probation for forgery and other felonies, and that his explanations were neither 'credible or convincing.' Pritchard was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $375.

14 in investigative costs incurred by the court. Boggs also ordered that Pritchard 'be publicly reprimanded for his conduct' by the State Election Board, which sought sanctions against him. According to court documents, Pritchard's conviction is from when he lived in Pennsylvania in the late 1990s where he was found guilty of several counts of check forgery. Pritchard campaigned and was elected to serve as the first Georgia GOP vice chairman in 2023

