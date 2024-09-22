Georgia Election Board Approves Hand-Counting of Election Day Ballots

The pro-Trump majority on the battleground state's election board approved the move, which critics from both parties warn could lead to delays in reporting results.on Friday voted 3-2 to require counties to hand-count ballots cast on Election Day, a move that could drastically lengthen the amount of time to tally results in a critical battleground state.
The move, which will require poll workers to open up ballot boxes and count the number of ballots by hand at the end of the night, was approved by three board members who've been , and was opposed by Democrats in the state, as well as by the Republican secretary of state and attorney general.
Workers hand-count 2020 presidential election ballots during an audit in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Nov. 13, 2020. “We consider these major changes to the election process,” Raffensperger told NBC News on Thursday. “I guess we have several concerns. Number one is the actual counting of the number of ballots that you have at the precinct. That’s going to take time.
In a statement after Friday's vote, Raffensperger said, “Attorney General Chris Carr has stated that these rules would not withstand a legal challenge, and I have worked every day to strengthen Georgia’s election law to ensure our elections remain safe, secure, and free.”
Georgia Elections Hand-Counting Ballot Security Election Delays Brad Raffensperger
