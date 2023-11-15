Georgia DA Expects Trump Trial to Extend Beyond Election Day

The Georgia district attorney who charged former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election said Tuesday that she expects his trial will be underway through Election Day next year and could possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made the comments at an event sponsored by The Washington Post.

Her remarks came shortly after Willis asked a judge for an emergency protective order to prevent evidence in the case from being leaked, just a day after news outlets reported on prosecutors' video interviews with four co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in the case. Trump was indicted along with 18 others in Fulton County in August on charges they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to keep the Republican incumbent in power after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump and the remaining defendants — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — have all pleaded not guilty. 'I believe in that case there will be a tria

United States Headlines Read more: WGAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREİTBARTNEWS: Georgia DA Expects Trump's Trial to Last Through Election DayThe Georgia district attorney who charged Trump expects his trial to be underway over Election Day. She expects the trial to last through Election Day next year and possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Trump's trial expected to continue through Election Day next year, says Fulton County DAFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expects former President Donald Trump 's trial to continue through Election Day next year and possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025. She made these comments at an event sponsored by The Washington Post. Willis recently requested an emergency protective order to prevent evidence in the case from being leaked.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Trump Wants 'Carnival Atmosphere' at Federal Election Interference TrialFormer President Donald Trump is facing a federal election interference trial in March. Special counsel Jack Smith's office claims that Trump wants a 'carnival atmosphere' at the trial. Media outlets are arguing for the trial to be televised.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

ABC15: Trump Pushes for Televised Trial in Federal Election Interference Case Donald Trump is pushing for his federal election interference trial in Washington to be televised, joining media outlets that say the American public should be able to watch the historic case unfold.

Source: abc15 | Read more »

REUTERS: Trump Supports Live Television Broadcast of Trial on Election Subversion ChargesFormer president Donald Trump formally registered his support on Friday for the live television broadcast of his upcoming federal trial on election subversion charges. Trump defense lawyers called the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith a 'travesty' and an illegitimate political 'show trial'. Trump demands that these proceedings should be fully televised so that the American public can see firsthand that this case is nothing more than a dreamt-up unconstitutional charade.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Fulton County DA Seeks Protective Order After Leaked Videos in Trump Election Interference CaseFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office is seeking an emergency protective order after portions of videos from key witnesses in her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others were leaked to two news outlets. The release of these confidential video recordings is clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »