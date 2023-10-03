Georgia DA Expects Trump's Trial to Last Through Election Day

The Georgia district attorney who charged Trump expects his trial to be underway over Election Day. She expects the trial to last through Election Day next year and possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025. The district attorney made these comments at an event sponsored by The Washington Post. She recently asked for an emergency protective order to prevent evidence from being leaked.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in August on charges related to a conspiracy to keep Trump in power after he lost to Joe Biden

