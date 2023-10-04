George Teague would do it again

“You’re the guy who hit Terrell Owens!” the man told Teague, as if the retired Dallas Cowboys safety needed a reminder.

“Their parents tell them, ‘Google your athletic director,’ ” Teague told Yahoo Sports. “That’s the first thing that comes up.” Asked how he feels that he is so often identified solely for his hit on Owens, Teague sounds genuine when he says, “It doesn’t bother me at all” but also when he admits that the incident still stirs up complex emotions for him.' Disbelief that people are still talking about his attempt to defend Dallas' iconic star logo.

“It was made known that, hey, we don’t get along with these guys,” Teague recalled. “You should expect for this to be a little more intense than the usual non-divisional football game.” Outraged Cowboys players didn't see the gesture the same way. When Emmitt Smith scored a touchdown on Dallas' ensuing drive, he too ran to midfield, planted the ball in the middle of the star and glared in the direction of the 49ers sideline. The message,The star logo was also meaningful to Teague even though he wasn’t a franchise cornerstone like Smith. headtopics.com

George Teague would do it againGeorge Teague and his wife were having dinner at a Dallas-area seafood restaurant earlier this week when a stranger came over and interrupted their meal.

