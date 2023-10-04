George Takei publicará libro sobre sus años en campos de internamiento en EEUU

Crown Books for Young Readers anunció el miércoles que “My Lost Freedom” (Mi libertad perdida) de Takei, ilustrado por Michelle Lee, se publicará el 30 de abril de 2024. Takei, de 86 años, pasó tres años en tres campos diferentes durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Los campos se establecieron después de que el presidente Franklin D.

“Mi infancia detrás de vallas de alambre de púas es la razón por la que me convertí en activista”, dijo Takei en un comunicado. “Estaba claro que la historia sobre las injusticias que enfrentaron los estadounidenses de origen japonés también debería contarse de una manera que los niños pequeños y sus cuidadores pudieran entender.

George Takei picture book on his years in internment camps will be published next spring“Star Trek” actor and political activist George Takei has a picture book scheduled for next spring that draws upon his early childhood years spent in internment camps for Japanese Americans.

