George Santos Says He’s “Pretty Much” Denying Wild New Criminal Charges

With everything going on in the world, you might have forgotten that there’s a Republican representative in Congress—let’s call him George Santos—who made up approximately 97% of his biography on the campaign trail and was charged with 13 federal counts in May, including wire fraud, money laundering, false statements to the House of Representatives, and stealing public funds.

So yeah, I’m pretty much denying every last bit of charges.” He also seemingly tried to blame everything he’s been accused of on former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks, who pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy last week. “I had no control over specifically campaign finances. I’ve made this abundantly clear,” he said.

New York U.S. Rep. George Santos faces new criminal charges including identity theft, fraudThe charges follow the indictment last week of Santos' former campaign finance chief Nancy Marks.

George Santos denies new federal charges, including credit card fraud, aggravated identity theftNew York GOP Rep. George Santos faces new federal charges brought in a superseding indictment Tuesday.

Group of New York Republicans move to expel George Santos from House after latest charges'Today, I'll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People's House of [a] fraudster, George Santos,' GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said on Wednesday.

Ex-New York Rep. Tom Suozzi launches comeback bid for George Santos’ seatDemocratic former New York Rep. Tom Suozzi has launched a campaign for his old congressional seat, currently held by embattled Republican George Santos.