George Santos Indictment List in Full

Federal investigators have added 10 charges to an indictment of Republican Representative George Santos regarding allegations of campaign fraud while running for office in New York in 2022.The U.S.

Attorney's Office, the 10 new charges are: one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S.; two counts of wire fraud; two counts of making materially false statements to the FEC; two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC; two counts of aggravated identity theft; and one count of access device fraud.

