George Kittle's 'F*** Dallas' shirt may cost him as the NFL mulls a fine for the 49ers' tight end

NFL is considering fining 49ers’ TE George Kittle for the T-shirt he wore Sunday night vs. the Cowboys that contained a profane message about the Cowboys. Under the terms of the NFL’s fine schedule, personal messages carry a fine of $10,927.Ahead of the game, Kittle was asked about any animosity he had towards the Cowboys.

"These are two of the most storied franchises in history. Dallas wins a lot of games; the 49ers win a lot of games. So when you get to meet up on 'Sunday Night Football,' it's a big deal. I know our fanbases love it. We love it.

The NFL was far from the only group to clutch its pearls and take offense at Kittle's shirt, which was done as an. Micah Parsons responded to Kittle's post on his Bleacher Report show, saying that the next time Dallas and San Francisco face each other, the 49ers can"trust" the Cowboys will show up better the next time.Kittle said on"Murph and Mac. headtopics.com

"It's historic. It's fun to channel that energy once in a while, that's all I was doing. I'd do it again. I'm a mild internet troll." The All-Pro wasn't the only 49er with a response to Parsons, either. Deebo Samuel was less than amused with Parsons response considering San Francisco just routed Dallas, 42-10.." 42 to 10. I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse. I don't know what we're trusting.

If the two teams face each other again this season, it would have to be in the playoffs. At which point, the stakes will obviously be higher, and it'll be put up time at that point. headtopics.com

