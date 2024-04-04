George Donates Nearly $1 Million to Biden Victory Fund

Axios reported that George donated $929,600, the maximum legal amount, to the Biden Victory Fund. He is scheduled to headline a fundraiser for Joe Biden's reelection campaign. George believes his contribution is a bargain for preserving democracy.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Fund Closes First Fund At Over $300 Million To Back Climate TechI am a freelance reporter based in Dublin covering many areas around the technology industry. I was previously a reporter at Fora and was a regular contributor to Tech.eu. My byline has also appeared on BBC News, Vice, and Mashable.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

'We are so thrilled': $86M grant to fund I-15 underpasses in St. GeorgeAn $86 million federal grant awarded to the Utah Department of Transportation will allow for the construction of two new highway underpasses in St. George.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Paul George pours in 41 points as Clippers continue dominance of Hornets with 130-118 victoryPaul George knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 41 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-118 on Sunday night for their fifth straight road win.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Paul George's 41 points lead the Clippers to victory over the HornetsThe Clippers win their fifth in a row on the road as Paul George makes eight of 13 from three-point range on Sunday for a season-high 41 points.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

George Kirby's stellar pitching leads Mariners to narrow 1-0 victory over Red SoxThe Seattle Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Friday night.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Biden Tries to Make Taxpayers Fund Abortions for Fourth Year in a RowSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »