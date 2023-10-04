George Clooney Goes for the Gold in First 'The Boys in the Boat' Images

The Big Picture MGM has unveiled the first images for The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney, a film based on Daniel James Brown's #1 New York Times bestselling book of the same name.

Rowing was one of the most popular and cheered-for sports in the early twentieth century. As the country grappled with the Great Depression, a group of strong-headed and physically fit boys carved a name for themselves. They represented their country at the Summer Olympics in Berlin and faced elite rivals from all around the world.

Hollywood's Celebration of Sports Stories The Boys in the Boat is not the first time that audiences are going to see high-octane rowing competitions on the silver screen. The Nicholas Cage-starring The Boy in Blue also followed the journey of Ned Hanlan, a late-19th-century Canadian sculler and world champion rower who later became a national hero and a bootlegger. headtopics.com

Similar to The Boy in Blue, Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat is going to be intense. “Every film we’ve ever seen that has an underdog in it whom you are always rooting for — that you can pull yourself up from nothing and succeed,” said Clooney, hinting at the film's enthusiastic, passionate, and heartfelt themes.

