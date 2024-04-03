George Carlin's Estate Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over AI-Generated Podcast

Just as George Carlin was a part of free speech history in a landmark Supreme Court case, his daughter Kelly Carlin and his estate became part of another setting precedent on copyright law and artificial intelligence. The podcast Dudesey, hosted by Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen, developed a special using AI, absorbing hours of content from the late comedian who passed in 2008 while replicating his style and voice. The two sides settled after the Carlin estate filed the lawsuit for infringement.

'Under the deal, an injunction will be entered barring further use of the video, which has already been taken down, and that it was made in violation of the comic's rights,' says Josh Schiller, a lawyer for the estate. Further terms like any monetary compensation weren't disclosed. George Carlin in his HBO stand-up special Life is Worth Losing (2005

