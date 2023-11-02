Geoffroy van Raemdonck on Culture, Interaction and Retail's Volatility

What’s not clearly understood is whether Saks Fifth Avenue, through its corporate parent, HBC, will make a bid to buy NMG. There is speculation that Richard Baker, chairman of HBC, is attempting to round up financing for a deal.
It’s a particularly challenging time for NMG and other fashion retailers, though van Raemdonck explained how Neiman’s can weather the difficulties. “We have a very good sense of where the customer is. We’re seeing really two things. One is continued volatility. There is not a week that looks like a week of last year, and month-to-month, the patterns of customers buying across categories is different.
“The other element is promotionality. That’s not new but it’s increasing, specifically online. There is a customer who needs that trigger to engage and a lot of the online players are using that as a way to accelerate their business. We anticipate that to continue through holiday.”
Running the luxury business during the pandemic was really difficult, and is still challenging, van Raemdonck acknowledged. “The reality is, our customers are liking different things. And so we want our associates to be themselves and then the connection can happen.”
