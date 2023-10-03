Geno Smith accuses Giants’ Isaiah Simmons of ‘dirty play’

The Seahawks’ quarterback accused Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons of making a “dirty play” in the second quarter when he tackled Smith along the sideline and landed on the back of his leg duringSmith caught his own pass earlier on that play and was acting as a receiver, not a quarterback.

The Seahawks’ quarterback accused Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons of making a “dirty play” in the second quarter when he tackled Smith along the sideline and landed on the back of his leg during

Smith caught his own pass earlier on that play and was acting as a receiver, not a quarterback.

“No place in this sport for that,” Smith said on ESPN’s broadcast. “I don’t respect that type of stuff. You don’t need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sidelines.”

Smith and Giants safety Xavier McKinney got helmet-to-helmet in a heated exchange after the play.

Smith — who played for the Giants in 2017, before either McKinney or Simmons arrived — temporarily left the game at that point but returned at the start of the second half.that the Isaiah Simmons tackle was a "dirty play" and there's "no place in this sport for that."

"I don't respect that type of stuff. You don't need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sidelines."Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“He said it was a dirty hit, but we’re just out there playing football,” Simmons said. “I haven’t really got much to say about it: We’re playing football. He’s mad he got hit. What do most quarterbacks do when they don’t want to get hit? They go down. I don’t really know what else to tell him about that.”“Nobody is trying to hurt [anybody] out there,” Simmons said. “I want everybody to be great. I would hate for somebody to intentionally try to hurt me. None of that is intended. We’re just out there trying to play hard.”

