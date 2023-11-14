Genetics Analysis Company Denies Involvement in Human Rights Abuses

BGI Group, one of the world's biggest genetics analysis companies, denies involvement in human rights abuses after concerns were raised about its potential contribution to Chinese surveillance. A procurement ban is being considered due to the national security threat posed by BGI's access to genetic information.

United States Headlines Read more: DCEXAMİNER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates below the 1.0700 mark, eyes on Eurozone GDP dataThe EUR/USD pair oscillates within a narrow trading range below the 1.0700 mark during the Asian session on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FİELDGULLS: NFL Week 10 Analysis: Winners and Losers from Seahawks 29, Commanders 26It was a whirlwind win, but a win nevertheless for the Seahawks.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/JPY Price Analysis: Moves on the upward trajectory toward 152.00 levelUSD/JPY continues to move on the upward trajectory, trading around yearly highs at 151.70 during the European session on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD refreshes monthly low near $22 ahead of US CPISilver price (XAG/USD) fell sharply to near $22.00 as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and his teammates leaned towards raising interest rates further to push the monetary policy to a sufficiently restrictive stance.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/JPY Price Analysis: There is still room for further upsideEUR/JPY manages to clear the 162.00 hurdle and print fresh 2023 tops at the beginning of the week.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: USD Index Price Analysis: Next hurdle emerges around 106.00- DXY navigates within a tight range still below 106.00. - Further upside momentum should challenge the 106.00 barrier.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »