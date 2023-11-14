HEAD TOPICS

Genetics Analysis Company Denies Involvement in Human Rights Abuses

BGI Group, a major genetics analysis company, denies any involvement in human rights abuses and addresses concerns about its potential contribution to Chinese surveillance. A procurement ban is being considered due to the national security threat posed by BGI's access to genetic information.

BGI Group, one of the world's biggest genetics analysis companies, denies involvement in human rights abuses after concerns were raised about its potential contribution to Chinese surveillance. A procurement ban is being considered due to the national security threat posed by BGI's access to genetic information.

