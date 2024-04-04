Genetically modified pig kidney successfully transplanted into human patient

The achievement could usher in a new era, potentially reducing our reliance on both hard-to-come-by human donor kidneys and the expensive dialysis machines that treat kidney disease and failure. The patient, Richard Slayman, had been struggling with kidney disease for over a decade. His previously transplanted human kidney had also shown signs of failure last year.

But with his new kidney, which came from a genetically modified pig courtesy of biotech company eGenesis, Slayman is already doing much better. The organ is producing urine and removing waste from the blood, among other key functions, as 'This moment — leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time — is one I wished would come for many years,' Slayman said in an interview. It's a major milestone for xenotransplantation, the nascent field of harvesting donor organs, tissues, and cells, from one species for transplantation in another

Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Xenotransplantation Human Patient Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



futurism / 🏆 85. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Early vocabulary size is genetically linked to ADHD, literacy, and cognitionAre genetic factors underlying children's language development linked to later-life outcomes? In a genome-wide analysis, an international research team found genetic associations between children's early vocabulary size and later-life ADHD, literacy, and general cognition. These associations changed dynamically across the first three years of life.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Cape lions were genetically diverse prior to extinction, researchers findCape lions used to roam the Cape Flats grassland plains of South Africa, in what is now known as Western Cape Providence. When Europeans arrived in South Africa in the mid-1600s, Cape lions, along with many other African carnivores and herbivores, were hunted as agricultural practice to protect livestock and humans.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Surgeons transplant world's 1st genetically edited pig kidney into living humanThe kidney was transplanted into a 62-year-old man.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

First human transplant of a genetically modified pig kidney performedSurgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital said they transplanted a genetically edited pig kidney into a living human for the first time. The 62-year-old recipient has end-stage kidney disease.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

First human transplant of a genetically modified pig kidney performedSurgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital said they transplanted a genetically edited pig kidney into a living human for the first time. The 62-year-old recipient has end-stage kidney disease.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

US surgeons transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a humanMassachusetts General Hospital said Thursday it’s the first time a genetically modified pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »