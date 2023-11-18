Genetic Variants Linked to Sleep Problems in Children, Study Finds

For the 30% of children who have problems falling or staying asleep — their genes may be to blame. That’s according to a 15-year study recently published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, which found that certain genetic variants can have an impact on children’s sleep quality and quantity. Researchers from the Department of Sleep and Cognition at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience in Amsterdam analyzed the sleep patterns of 2,458 children, as reported by their mothers.

LACK OF SLEEP IS COMPROMISING THE MENTAL HEALTH OF 78% OF ADULTS, SURVEY FINDS Those who were 'genetically predisposed' to insomnia — based on polygenic risk scores that had previously been used for adults — were more likely to have sleep problems between 1½ and 15 years of age. Those problems included having trouble falling asleep, sleeping less than most children during the day and/or night, and waking up often during the nigh





