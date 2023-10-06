Genetic tester 23andMe’s hacked data on Jewish users offered for sale online

A hacker is offering to sell records identifying names, locations and ethnicities of potentially millions of customers of genetic testing company 23andMe, beginning by touting a batch that would contain data of those with Jewish ancestry.A 23andMe spokeswoman confirmed that the leak contained samples of genuine data and said the company is investigating.

The company said it had reported the matter to law enforcement and that this was the first incident of its kind at the firm., but does include usernames, regional locations, profile photos, and birth years. The usernames are often something other than full legal names.

23andMe said it was encouraging users to change their passwords and use two-factor authentication to prevent others from logging in under their name. Online posts offering the data for sale in underground forums said buyers could acquire 100 profiles for $1,000 or as many as 100,000 for $100,000. One post said the person had uploaded a large database of Ashkenazi Jews. The company spokeswoman said that would include people with even 1% Jewish ancestry. headtopics.com

While the reference to Jews might have been designed to draw attention and increase the odds of transactions, it comes during a time of increased rhetorical and physical attacks on Jews in the United States. Antisemitism has gotten more traction in the past year on social networks for conspiracy theories that blame Jews for illegal immigration, media manipulation or financial misdeeds.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

23andMe User Data Stolen in Targeted Attack on Ashkenazi JewsAt least a million data points from 23andMe accounts appear to have been exposed on BreachForums. While the scale of the campaign is unknown, 23andMe says it's working to verify the data.

Hackers advertise sale of 23andMe data on leaked data forumA hacker is advertising millions of 'pieces of data' stolen from the family genetics websites 23andMe, according to posts made to an online forum where digital thieves often advertise leaked data.

23andMe user data breached in credential-stuffing attack23andMe user data is circulating on hacker forums. The company confirmed the leak occurred through a credential-stuffing attack, according to BleepingComputer.

Statistical Genetics - Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg (DE) job with Universitätsklinikum Tübingen | 12807106The Faculty of Medicine is one of the four founding faculties of the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen. With its non-clinical facilities as well as its research and teaching area corresponding to the organisational units of the University Hospital, it is one of the largest medical training and research institutions in Baden-Württemberg.\r

\r

The Centre for Genetic Epidemiology (CGE) within Institute for Clinical Epidemiology and Applied Biometry is offering the position (f/m/d)\r

\r

\r

\r

Statistical Genetics (full time)\r

\r

The position is available as soon as possible and are limited for three years, and further extension will be possible.\r

\r

\r

\r

\r

\r

The Centre for Genetic Epidemiology (CGE) within Institute for Clinical Epidemiology and Applied Biometry is looking for researchers with expertise from diverse backgrounds such as genetic epidemiology, statistical genetics, mathematics, Machine learning/artificial intelligence, and bioinformatics. CGE has a long-standing experience in studying the genetic architecture of complex diseases including neurodegenerative diseases using state-of-the-art approaches such as exome/genome sequencing, Mendelian randomization, machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, etc.\r

\r

\r

\r

Project:\r

\r

We seek to unravel the role of common and rare variants in Parkinson's disease by utilizing a variety of genetic epidemiological approaches. A variety of techniques including next-generation sequencing, machine learning, Bayesian approaches, and the use of standard statistical-genetics packages such as PLINK, SKAT, and meta-analytical approaches will be applied to understand the genetic etiology of PD. CGE is leading large-scale international projects funded by various organizations such as DFG and Michael J Fox Foundation, USA.\r

CGE is a part of multinational consortia and has access to high-quality next-generation sequencing data. We are developing a comprehensive database for Parki

Ruffed grouse population more resilient than expected, genetic study findsDespite decades of decline, a genetic analysis of ruffed grouse reveals that Pennsylvania's state bird harbors more genetic diversity and connectivity than expected. The findings suggest that the iconic game bird could be maintained in persistent numbers if appropriate protections are implemented.

Ruffed grouse population more resilient than expected, genetic study findsDespite decades of decline, a genetic analysis of ruffed grouse reveals that Pennsylvania's state bird harbors more genetic diversity and connectivity than expected. The findings suggest that the iconic game bird could be maintained in persistent numbers if appropriate protections are implemented. The study, led by Penn State and Pennsylvania Game Commission researchers, is published in Molecular Ecology.