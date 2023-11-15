Genetic Study Finds Two Genes Linked to Raynaud's Phenomenon

Raynaud’s phenomenon, which causes parts of the body like the fingers and the toes to go cold and numb, likely stems from two genes, a study published Thursday in the journal Nature Communications found. The results of the study — the largest genetic study of the condition to date — could lead to more effective treatments, experts said.

In people with Raynaud’s phenomenon, cold temperatures or stress trigger spasms in the small blood vessels near the surface of the skin, causing the vessels to constrict and limit blood flow. The fingers and toes are most commonly affected, according to the Mayo Clinic. The skin will turn white or blue and then red when the attack ebbs. “It gets painful and numb,” said Dr. Marie Gerhard-Herman, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and a staff physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital specializing in cardiovascular medicine. During an attack, people may not be able to move their hands as they want, added Gerhard-Herman, who was not involved with the new study. Dr

