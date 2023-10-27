“We’re a step closer to laying a foundation for understanding where we came from, how color change occurs molecularly, and why skin color change is more associated with sun-induced melanoma in Europeans,” said co-corresponding author Keith C. Cheng, distinguished professor of pathology and laboratory medicine, of biochemistry and molecular biology, and of pharmacology at Penn State.

Cheng first connected with the tribe — whose ancestry comprises primarily Native American and African lines — 15 years ago, after his lab identified the gene responsible for lighter skin color in Europeans. Theprovided the initial funds in 2009 for Cheng and co-corresponding author Khai C. Ang to work with the geographically and genetically isolated Kalinago people to rule out the possibility that the same gene also regulates skin tone in Native Americans and East Asians.

One such adaptation involved melanin, the cellular pigment responsible for darker tones in skin, hair, and eyes. It offers some protection from sunlight’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, which can damage skin cells. But in the northern latitudes of Europe and Asia, melanin also limits the production of vitamin D, which is critical to human health, Ang said. headtopics.com

For this reason, both Native Americans and East Asians appear to have less melanin than people with African ancestry, but they are less likely than Europeans to develop melanoma, according to Ang. “This work confirms that separate genetic mechanisms were involved in the evolution of lighter skin in each of the human migration branches,” Cheng said.The work was more involved than simply testing genes, though, according to the researchers. The Kalinago people were, Cheng said, “rightfully guarded before generously participating in this work.”

The researchers made multiple data-collection trips, led by Ang, to Dominica, spending up to four months at a time with the Kalinago. While the tribe members speak English, they primarily converse in Creole. The researchers closely collaborated with Kalinago nurses, who traveled with them to the farthest reaches of the island, helping to collect saliva and skin shade measurements and to make the study participants more comfortable. headtopics.com

