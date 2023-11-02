Generative AI For Mental Health Is Upping The Ante By Going Multi-Modal, Embracing E-Wearables, And A Whole Lot More

Another reason to do so is that people at times feel more at ease conferring with AI than they do with a fellow human being, as noted in this posted remark: “Even for less structured therapies, some data suggest that people will share more with a bot than a human therapist. It relieves concerns that they are being judged or need to please the human therapist.

Fourth, right now, there aren’t many rules or regulations strictly governing the use of generative AI for mental health advisement purposes. The lack of “soft law” such as AI Ethics and “hard law” such as AI laws on the books about this expanding area is making some deservedly queasy about a Wild West when it comes to such uses of AI.

As an aside, we will rapidly be witnessing the infusing of generative AI into mental health apps. The competitive juices of mental health app makers who want to make their apps stand out in comparison to the increasingly crowded marketplace for such apps are prodding this trend. The app maker might tout to the high heavens that they are using generative AI. It makes basic sense to do so. The idea of hiding or being silent about something as hot as generative AI would seem businesswise foolhardy.

There are ways to push generative AI into a specific domain. You can feed additional info that covers say the details of our laws and thus aim to have a legal-focused generative AI (something I’ve done and have discussed, see my coverage at). You can start from scratch and build a generative AI that is honed toward a given domain. This might be done in the medical domain if you want generative AI that is specific to a particular medical specialty. And so on.

United States Headlines Read more: FORBESTECH »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WEWS: Emergency room visits for Black adults suffering from mental health concerns on the riseEmail: dharriswews.com

Source: WEWS | Read more ⮕

PHYSORG_COM: Opinion: Mental health needs to be a cornerstone of equity, diversity and inclusion initiativesEquity, diversity and inclusion programs have become ubiquitous in the workplace. As organizations publicly express their commitment to diversity and inclusion, there is a growing concern that these concepts are merely buzzwords to make organizations look more socially responsible.

Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWS: Tennessee man with mental health issues 'needlessly shot and killed' by Nashville police, family saysDavid K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕

FORBESTECH: AI Jobs Are Paying More, Top Employers For Women And Founders Talk Mental HealthI am a Chicago-based general assignment reporter covering careers and leadership. I also edit and report for our Forbes 30 Under 30 lists. Prior to Forbes, I worked at Bloomberg News, FierceBiotech and Missouri Business Alert. I have a master's degree in magazine editing and bachelor's in journalism, both from the University of Missouri.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Maine gunman’s family shared mental health concerns months before Lewiston shootingsMonths before authorities said an Army reservist killed 18 people in shootings at a pair of businesses in Lewiston, Maine, his family contacted authorities with concerns about his deteriorating mental health.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

ACTIONNEWSJAX: Maine gunman’s family shared mental health concerns months before Lewiston shootingsMonths before authorities said an Army reservist killed 18 people in shootings at a pair of businesses in Lewiston, Maine, his family contacted authorities with concerns about his deteriorating mental health.

Source: ActionNewsJax | Read more ⮕