Generative AI Could Be Transformative, Unless Regulators Stifle It

The need to tackle global issues such as climate change, health crises, and food security has never been more urgent. Given that the available resources—human and financial—are increasingly constrained, we need to think beyond “business as usual” in order to drive real and lasting positive change.

Artificial Intelligence offers us a tool to do exactly that. It can play a key role in helping the world run better and improve people’s lives. AI could add trillions of dollars in value to the global economy, according to a recent study by McKinsey. That boost would be especially welcome against the backdrop of slowing productivity growth.

Much of the excitement around generative AI is centered on its impact on consumer-focused applications. But applied reliably, responsibly, and in a relevant context, this technology can positively influence many other fields as well. headtopics.com

Today’s operating reality for many organizations is complex. Supply chains can span thousands of business partners. Data exists within silos that prevent real-time insights. Demographic change is driving staffing shortages. The powerful capabilities of generative AI, however, are already enabling businesses to find solutions to complex challenges.

Ultimately, collaboration and intelligent networks are at the heart of the solutions to our global challenges. This is especially critical with regard to reducing CO2 emissions. Today, recording accurate carbon emission data remains a resource-intensive challenge. In the future, AI will automatically collect and efficiently analyze this data, enabling companies to take concrete climate action. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Hollywood Needs to Understand Generative AI Risks Before AdoptionVIP+ Analysis: Understanding risks of generative AI for Hollywood is the first step toward beneficial adoption and preparedness for the technology.

Generative AI Is Coming for Sales Execs’ Jobs—and They’re CelebratingChatGPT-style AI can tackle the drudge work of responding to RFPs faster than humans. Sales teams at Google, Twilio, and others say productivity is spiking.

Pioneering generative artist propelled by personal tragedy — Matt Kane, NFT CreatorAmerican artist Matt Kane codes a lunar calendar onto the blockchain, inspired by cavemen during prehistoric times.

Generative AI Has Ushered In the Next Phase of Digital SpiritualityFrom the astrology software of the 1970s to the Co-Star app, spirituality has proliferated online. Now, large language models can find overlooked ways to connect with a higher plane.

Unclear how Canadian copyright law applies to generative AI: government documentAs observers are looking to U.S. lawsuits that could determine if generative AI violates copyright, so is the Canadian government.

Google Assistant Finally Gets a Generative AI Glow-UpGoogle is adding AI capabilities from its chatbot Bard to the humble Google Assistant, allowing the virtual helper to make sense of images and draw on data in documents and emails.