Generative AI Could Be Transformative, Unless Regulators Stifle It

The need to tackle global issues such as climate change, health crises, and food security has never been more urgent. Given that the available resources—human and financial—are increasingly constrained, we need to think beyond “business as usual” in order to drive real and lasting positive change.
Artificial Intelligence offers us a tool to do exactly that. It can play a key role in helping the world run better and improve people’s lives. AI could add trillions of dollars in value to the global economy, according to a recent study by McKinsey. That boost would be especially welcome against the backdrop of slowing productivity growth.
Much of the excitement around generative AI is centered on its impact on consumer-focused applications. But applied reliably, responsibly, and in a relevant context, this technology can positively influence many other fields as well. headtopics.com
Today’s operating reality for many organizations is complex. Supply chains can span thousands of business partners. Data exists within silos that prevent real-time insights. Demographic change is driving staffing shortages. The powerful capabilities of generative AI, however, are already enabling businesses to find solutions to complex challenges.
Ultimately, collaboration and intelligent networks are at the heart of the solutions to our global challenges. This is especially critical with regard to reducing CO2 emissions. Today, recording accurate carbon emission data remains a resource-intensive challenge. In the future, AI will automatically collect and efficiently analyze this data, enabling companies to take concrete climate action. headtopics.com