Generative AI: A New Way to Build the Metaverse?

Hype over “the metaverse” was everywhere in 2022, with tens of billions poured into the sector. Largely substance and user-free at the time, the narrative was all but forgotten in 2023 as speculators excitedly jumped on board the AI train. But generative AI is shaping up as a potentially new way for users to build the metaverse themselves — and by metaverse, we’re talking virtual worlds in which creators own a slice of the economy via blockchain and NFTs.

AI enables nonartists to generate imagery, enables non-developers to code programs, and basically allows anybody with a bright idea to pitch in to create new worlds and games. That, at least, was AI Eye’s bright idea for a feature story in September last year, but despite interviewing luminaries from Sebastian Borget (The Sandbox) to Illia Polosukhin (Near) on the subject of AI building the metaverse, the story went nowhere as it was more concept than reality at the tim

Metaverse Generative AI Virtual Worlds Blockchain Nfts Non-Artists Non-Developers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prompt Engineering Embraces New Essay-Compression Technique That Expands On Getting Very Constructive Generative AI ResultsDr. Lance B. Eliot is a world-renowned expert on Artificial Intelligence (AI) with over 7.4+ million amassed views of his AI columns. As a CIO/CTO seasoned executive and high-tech entrepreneur, he combines practical industry experience with deep academic research.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Microsoft, Salesforce woo skeptical CFOs on new generative AI tool spendingSalesforce and Microsoft are among the enterprise software giants trying to convince hesitant CFOs to spend on new finance-focused generative AI tools.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

iOS 18: Release date, generative AI, other new features, and compatible iPhonesPeter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Google Gemini promises improvement amid generative image controversyElon Musk, criticized the tool's errors as 'racist and anti-civilizational.'

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Q&A: How will generative artificial intelligence affect political advertising in 2024?It's estimated that $12 billion will be spent on political ads this election cycle—30% more than in 2020. The sheer volume of ads is remarkable, and there is vast potential to use this political information to contribute to democracy: to reach more potential voters and provide accurate information.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »