Generational Difference Revealed in Viral TikTok Video

A TikTok video comparing the life goals of a 26-year-old woman and her mother has gone viral. The video features a side-by-side slideshow of the Blakeney family across generations, highlighting the generational difference .

The video has received over 101,000 likes and 230 comments.

Tiktok Viral Video Generational Difference Blakeney Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TikTok CEO tells users 'protect your constitutional rights' against TikTok ban in videoTikTok CEO Shou Chew published a video Wednesday urging users to 'protect your constitutional rights' against a bipartisan bill that would force China to divest from the app.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden is backing a bill to ban TikTok – while also using TikTok for his campaignDespite having recently joined TikTok to reach young people with campaign videos, President Biden is also backing a bill to ban TikTok.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Trump's TikTok ban reversal comes after meeting megadonor who has stake in TikTokThe popular platform 'is about free speech and innovation,' the donor has said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

TikTok To-Go: What Would a TikTok Ban Mean for Dallas Dining?If you know what mukbang means (videos of people eating) then you'd likely miss food videos if TikTok is banned. It's not clear whether restaurants will.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

The TikTok bill isn’t just about TikTokIt also targets ByteDance’s Lemon8 and CapCut. But it aims to spare e-commerce firms, aides say.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

TikTok Plans to Launch New Photo-Sharing AppLurking in the code of the latest version of the Chinese video-sharing giant’s Android app reveals plans for an all-new “TikTok Photos” app—taking a swipe at arch-rival. According to the discovered text, the new TikTok Photos platform will launch “soon,” and it will be possible to synchronize photo posts between regular TikTok and the new service. It also suggests that TikTok users will be automatically prompted to share their photo posts via a pop-up message in the TikTok app.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »