General Motors to Invest $13 Billion in U.S. Facilities as Part of Tentative Agreement with UAW

General Motors plans to invest roughly $13 billion in U.S. facilities by April 2028, the United Auto Workers union announced as part of its recent tentative agreement with the automaker. Details of the tentative deal were released Saturday after local UAW leaders with GM approved the pact, which must still be ratified by a simple majority of the union's 46,000 members with the automaker.
Like the UAW's tentative agreement with Stellantis and Ford, the deal includes 25% pay increases, bonuses and other enhanced benefits as well as a $5,000 ratification bonus.United Auto Workers (UAW) members strike at a General Motors assembly plant that builds the U.S. automaker's full-size sport utility vehicles, in another expansion of the strike in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2023.plans to invest roughly $13 billion in U.S. facilities by April 2028, the United Auto Workers union said as part of its recent tentative agreement with the automaker., for new electric vehicles. Others, such as $1.25 billion for a future electric vehicle plant at Lansing Grand River, are new. Many of the new investments include hundreds of millions of dollars for assembly plants to support or add additional volume as well as engine and components plant
