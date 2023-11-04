General Motors to Invest $13 Billion in U.S. Facilities as Part of Tentative Agreement with UAW

General Motors plans to invest roughly $13 billion in U.S. facilities by April 2028, the United Auto Workers union announced as part of its recent tentative agreement with the automaker. Details of the tentative deal were released Saturday after local UAW leaders with GM approved the pact, which must still be ratified by a simple majority of the union's 46,000 members with the automaker.

Like the UAW's tentative agreement with Stellantis and Ford, the deal includes 25% pay increases, bonuses and other enhanced benefits as well as a $5,000 ratification bonus.United Auto Workers (UAW) members strike at a General Motors assembly plant that builds the U.S. automaker's full-size sport utility vehicles, in another expansion of the strike in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2023.plans to invest roughly $13 billion in U.S. facilities by April 2028, the United Auto Workers union said as part of its recent tentative agreement with the automaker., for new electric vehicles. Others, such as $1.25 billion for a future electric vehicle plant at Lansing Grand River, are new. Many of the new investments include hundreds of millions of dollars for assembly plants to support or add additional volume as well as engine and components plant

United States Headlines Read more: CNBC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWYORK: GM is expected to invest $13 billion in U.S. facilities under new UAW dealDetails of the deal were released Saturday after local UAW-GM leaders approved the pact, which must still be ratified by the union’s 46,000 members with…

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more »

CNBC: GM is expected to invest $13 billion in U.S. facilities under new UAW dealDetails of the deal were released Saturday after local UAW-GM leaders approved the pact, which must still be ratified by the union's 46,000 members with the automaker.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

AP: Jorge Soler opts out of Marlins contract to become free agent, gives up $13 million salaryOutfielder Jorge Soler opted out of the final year of his contract with the Miami Marlins to become a free agent, giving up a $13 million salary for 2024. The 31-year-old Cuban agreed before the 2022 season to a three-year contract guaranteeing $36 million. Soler hit .269 with 36 homers and 75 RBIs this year, becoming a first-time All-Star.

Source: AP | Read more »

MININGWEEKLYAUS: High-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) facility, USGeneral Motors has completed due diligence and accepted E25’s feasibility study on the project.

Source: MiningWeeklyAUS | Read more »

REUTERS: Billionaire Ratcliffe to invest $302 mln more in Manchester UnitedIneos Chair Jim Ratcliffe will pledge to invest 245 million pounds ($302.1 million) in Manchester United's (MANU.N) infrastructure, in addition to his about $1.5 billion offer to buy a 25% stake in the soccer club, Sky News reported on Friday.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

SAREPORT: Texas lawmakers must stand up for public education — and the future of our stateCommentary: Texas needs to invest in its public schools, not in a school voucher program.

Source: SAReport | Read more »